Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valiant Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Valiant Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 21.73% to Rs 204.41 crore

Net profit of Valiant Organics reported to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 204.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 167.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales204.41167.92 22 OPM %12.159.25 -PBDT20.5211.01 86 PBT11.112.23 398 NP8.20-0.62 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.43 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.43 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit declines 83.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit declines 83.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 83.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 83.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Arco Leasing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Arco Leasing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Adventz Securities Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 19.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Adventz Securities Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 19.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon