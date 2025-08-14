Valiant Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.73% to Rs 204.41 croreNet profit of Valiant Organics reported to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 204.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 167.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales204.41167.92 22 OPM %12.159.25 -PBDT20.5211.01 86 PBT11.112.23 398 NP8.20-0.62 LP
