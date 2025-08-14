Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.90% to Rs 23.75 croreNet loss of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.90% to Rs 23.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.7526.36 -10 OPM %7.0312.86 -PBDT0.872.57 -66 PBT-0.880.96 PL NP-1.121.10 PL
