Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finance Minister highlights role of governance as India marches on to become developed country by 2047

Finance Minister highlights role of governance as India marches on to become developed country by 2047

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that India needs to be a developed country by 2047 as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This vision can only be realised if timely modernisation of the systems and processes take place. Sitharaman made these remarks at a meeting to review the Regional Directorates and Registrar of Companies. The Union Finance Minister said that today is the era of governance, and therefore Ministry of Corporate Affairs or MCA's driving principle should be to make governance easy, transparent and with focus on facilitation. MCA must strive to be futuristic to be able to serve stakeholders in a time-bound manner. FM Smt. Sitharaman credited Indian corporate governance for gaining the trust of citizens by providing transparent financial information. The Union Finance Minister emphasised the importance of MCAs role in guiding and regulating companies to ensure their governance structures are well-managed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Airfloa Rail Tech rises on bagging Rs 87-lakh order from Modern Coach Factory

Airfloa Rail Tech rises on bagging Rs 87-lakh order from Modern Coach Factory

BSE SME Gallard Steel forges a fiery debut on the bourses

BSE SME Gallard Steel forges a fiery debut on the bourses

Excelsoft Tech rallies on debut; trades significantly above IPO price

Excelsoft Tech rallies on debut; trades significantly above IPO price

Nifty above 26,050; metal shares in demand

Nifty above 26,050; metal shares in demand

Employment in unincorporated sector rises marginally in Jul-Sep quarter, NSO data shows

Employment in unincorporated sector rises marginally in Jul-Sep quarter, NSO data shows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon