Avonmore Capital &amp; Management Services consolidated net profit declines 64.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Sales rise 73.35% to Rs 48.21 crore
Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services declined 64.73% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.35% to Rs 48.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 115.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.53% to Rs 123.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 211.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales48.2127.81 73 123.59211.37 -42 OPM %12.0510.07 -13.7666.86 - PBDT8.725.67 54 25.64155.98 -84 PBT7.115.06 41 21.88153.72 -86 NP0.972.75 -65 -1.95115.46 PL
First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

