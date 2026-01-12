Embassy Developments rises as Q3 FY26 pre-sales jump 240% QoQ to Rs 1,392 cr

Embassy Developments jumped 3.68% to Rs 69.50 after the company reported pre-sales of approximately Rs 1,392 crore in Q3 FY26, up 240% QoQ from Rs 409 crore in Q2 FY26.

Collections during the quarter stood at approximately Rs 415 crore, marking a 15% QoQ increase from Rs 359 crore in Q2 FY26. Cumulative collections for 9M FY26 reached approximately Rs 1,096 crore.

During the quarter, the company received RERA approvals for four projects: Embassy Citadel (Worli, Mumbai), Embassy Greenshore (North Bengaluru), Embassy Eden (North Bengaluru), and Embassy Verde Phase II (North Bengaluru), with aggregate GDV exceeding approximately Rs 12,800 crore. The company also secured the Occupancy Certificate (OC) for 239 apartments at Serene Amara, a senior living project being developed in a joint venture with Columbia Pacific Communities in Bengaluru.

Based on current momentum and pipeline visibility, Embassy Developments remains on track to achieve its full-year pre-sales guidance of approximately Rs 5,000 crore for FY26.

As of 31 December 2025, the companys net institutional debt stood at approximately Rs 2,939 crore.

Embassy Developments is engaged in residential real estate development across affordable, premium, and uber-luxury segments. The company focuses on the construction and development of residential, commercial, and SEZ projects across major Indian metro cities, with a strategic emphasis on the MMR and NCR regions.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 153.32 crore in Q2 FY26, widening from a net loss of Rs 34.34 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 3.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 493.11 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

