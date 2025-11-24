Monday, November 24, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
I owe no debt despite allegations: Ajit Pawar on 'vote for funds' remark

I owe no debt despite allegations: Ajit Pawar on 'vote for funds' remark

He stressed his respect for the Model Code of Conduct, and admitted that mistakes can occur in public work

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday defended his controversial "vote for funds" remark, asserting that despite decades of allegations, he owes "no debt to anyone".

Addressing a public rally at Jintur in Parbhani district ahead of the December 2 local body polls, the NCP leader acknowledged the intense media scrutiny over his remarks, noting that any issue is quickly linked to him.

He stressed his respect for the Model Code of Conduct, and admitted that mistakes can occur in public work.

During campaigning on Friday for elections to the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat in Baramati tehsil of Pune district, Pawar said he will ensure there is no shortage of funds for the town if they elect his party's candidates, but if they reject them, he will also "reject".

 

The Opposition had criticised Pawar and demanded an apology from him.

Addressing the controversy, the deputy CM on Monday said, "The media is watching me and monitoring my words about the funds. If anything happens, they now immediately remember Ajit Pawar."  "I fully understand that the Model Code of Conduct must not be breached. It is true that one who works may make errors. However, I want to remind you that I have faced numerous allegations over the past 35 years, but I know that I do not owe any debt to anybody," he added.

Ahead of the Jintur Municipal Council election, Pawar reaffirmed his commitment to the region's progress.

"I will stand with the people here when it comes to development, that is all I will say here. Alternate arrangements would be made for individuals impacted by development projects," he said.

Pawar also used the rally to appeal to the Election Commission (EC) for unbiased action, claiming that the law is not being applied equally to all parties. He raised concerns about what he termed "fake allegations" and specific activities by some non-government groups ahead of the local body elections.

"Some people from an organisation are visiting voters' homes and asking about their family members, work, and residences. Election Commission officials do not seem to notice that people from a private organisation are approaching citizens in this manner while the Model Code of Conduct is in effect. Law should be the same for everyone, and everyone should be treated equally," he said.

Citing various central and state government schemes, the deputy CM emphasised that these resources can be channelled for the region's progress, asserting "the schemes should not remain for name's sake".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

