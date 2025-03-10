Monday, March 10, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Emcure Pharmaceuticals forays into daily supplements space

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Onboards Vidya Balan as Brand Ambassador for its Arth range

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced its entry into the daily supplements space with the expansion of its Arth range. With a comprehensive approach to holistic well-being, Arth offers a wide range of supplements that harness the power of ancient Indian herbs like Brahmi, with the precision of modern science to address key health concerns that are often overlooked. As an initiative within its broader efforts for quality and women's health education, Emcure has partnered with acclaimed actor and women's health advocate Vidya Balan as the brand ambassador for its Arth range. A respected household name across the nation, Vidya will spark conversations around less discussed and important aspects of health, including inmate care and sleep issues, encouraging women to prioritize and take charge of their health.

 

As a part of the association, Vidya will spotlight three key products from the Arth range: Inmate Care to soothe itchiness and dryness in inmate areas, Sleep Support Gummies for blissful and quality sleep; Brain Fog Aid to improve focus and support cognition.

Mar 10 2025

