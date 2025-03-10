Monday, March 10, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syngene acquires its first biologics site in Baltimore, USA

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Syngene International (Syngene) today announced the acquisition of its first biologics site in the USA - fitted with multiple monoclonal antibody (mAbs) manufacturing lines.

The state-of-the-art biologics facility, acquired by Syngene USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Syngene, from Emergent Manufacturing Operations Baltimore, LLC (a subsidiary of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.), will expand Syngene's growing global biologics footprint to better serve its customers across both human and animal health market segments. The new site will increase Syngene's total single-use bioreactor capacity to 50,000L for large molecule discovery, development, and manufacturing services. Additionally, it will provide Syngene's customers with continuity of supply from its four development and manufacturing facilities located in India and North America, offering services ranging from cell line development, process optimization and both clinical and commercial supply.

 

Syngene's investment in its first facility in the United States marks a strategic commitment to the US market, with significant benefits for the local economy and the broader life sciences industry. The facility is expected to create jobs, stimulate local economic activity, and strengthen domestic biologics manufacturing capabilities, while also contributing to pharmaceutical innovation and supply chain resilience. This investment highlights the potential for deeper economic collaboration between India and the United States, fostering sustained economic growth and advancing the shared goal of bolstering critical healthcare infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

