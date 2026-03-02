Emcure Pharmaceuticals signs distribution agreement with Roche

For Roche's select brands in nephrology and transplant segment in India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Roche for select products in the nephrology and transplant medicine portfolio. The agreement marks a significant step toward expanding patient access to critical therapies in chronic kidney disease (CKD), anemia management, and transplant care across India. Under the agreement, which will be effective 01 April 2026, Emcure will distribute Roche's established and globally recognised brands in the nephrology and transplant segment in India.

The agreement includes the following brands:

CellCept A globally leading immunosuppressant and original Roche innovation, supporting organ transplants worldwide since 1995. Mircera and Neorecormon Proven therapies for anemia in chronic kidney disease, including Mircera's long-acting ESA with dosing once every 24 weeks.

Commenting on the agreement, Satish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said, This partnership with Roche is a natural extension of Emcure's commitment to improving outcomes in anemia and renal care. Roche's globally trusted innovations strongly complement our existing portfolio and reach. Together, we aim to expand access to these critical therapies and support physicians in delivering op mal care to patients across India.

