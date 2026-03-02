Monday, March 02, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emcure Pharmaceuticals signs distribution agreement with Roche

Emcure Pharmaceuticals signs distribution agreement with Roche

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

For Roche's select brands in nephrology and transplant segment in India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Roche for select products in the nephrology and transplant medicine portfolio. The agreement marks a significant step toward expanding patient access to critical therapies in chronic kidney disease (CKD), anemia management, and transplant care across India. Under the agreement, which will be effective 01 April 2026, Emcure will distribute Roche's established and globally recognised brands in the nephrology and transplant segment in India.

The agreement includes the following brands:

CellCept A globally leading immunosuppressant and original Roche innovation, supporting organ transplants worldwide since 1995. Mircera and Neorecormon Proven therapies for anemia in chronic kidney disease, including Mircera's long-acting ESA with dosing once every 24 weeks.

Commenting on the agreement, Satish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said, This partnership with Roche is a natural extension of Emcure's commitment to improving outcomes in anemia and renal care. Roche's globally trusted innovations strongly complement our existing portfolio and reach. Together, we aim to expand access to these critical therapies and support physicians in delivering op mal care to patients across India.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Urban Company to integrate e-Shram registration into its onboarding and training ecosystem

Urban Company to integrate e-Shram registration into its onboarding and training ecosystem

TCS launches TCS Workspace Experience Studio engineered with ZDX

TCS launches TCS Workspace Experience Studio engineered with ZDX

US dollar index speculators add net short position

US dollar index speculators add net short position

Oswal Solar Energy receives order worth Rs 39.40 cr

Oswal Solar Energy receives order worth Rs 39.40 cr

Aviation stocks slump as Middle East crisis disrupts global flight operations

Aviation stocks slump as Middle East crisis disrupts global flight operations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Postponed Board ExamKuwait US Embassy in FirePersonal Finance