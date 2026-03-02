TCS launches TCS Workspace Experience Studio engineered with ZDX

Tata Consultancy Services announced the launch of TCS Workspace Experience Studio engineered with Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX). This solution by TCS and powered by Zscaler will redefine enterprise digital workspaces for customers by integrating Zero Trust security, observability, and AI-powered experience analytics, delivering a truly seamless, resilient, and proactive digital environment for their workforce.

The new solution aims to tap into the rapidly expanding Digital Workspace market, which is projected to exceed USD 160 billion by 2030, with an addressable opportunity of over USD 8 billion in the next five years. TCS Workspace Experience Studio delivers intuitive and intelligent solutions that enhance employee experience and boosts productivity. The addition of ZDX, using Zscaler OneAPI used for integration and automation of Zscaler services, marks a significant step forward, adding advanced Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), Workplace Observability and enhanced cyber security capabilities. The enhanced TCS Workspace Experience Studio expands TCS' Human-Centric AI portfolio by enabling smarter, future-ready workspaces. ZDX Observability parameters provides data rich insights enabling IT & Security teams for proactive operations and resilient digital workplace security.

TCS has successfully deployed this solution for a leading Scottish multinational engineering company, where it is projected to deliver a 25-30% boost in user productivity and enhance digital experience. The solution includes auto-healing and auto-remediation capabilities that detect and fix issues across customer systems, applications, and infrastructure. This has reduced downtime and limited manual intervention. Additionally, the User Persona feature leverages ZDX data to offer personalised insights and recommendations reducing downtime and easing user friction.

