Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index registers a drop of 2.23%, NIFTY Crashes 1.24%

Nifty Infrastructure index closed down 2.23% at 9320.1 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Interglobe Aviation Ltd dropped 6.36%, Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell 4.95% and Adani Green Energy Ltd shed 4.62%. The Nifty Infrastructure index has increased 22.00% over last one year compared to the 12.39% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has slid 2.20% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.24% to close at 24865.7 while the SENSEX has slid 1.29% to close at 80238.85 today.

