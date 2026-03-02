Monday, March 02, 2026 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index registers a drop of 2.23%, NIFTY Crashes 1.24%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index registers a drop of 2.23%, NIFTY Crashes 1.24%

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Infrastructure index closed down 2.23% at 9320.1 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Interglobe Aviation Ltd dropped 6.36%, Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell 4.95% and Adani Green Energy Ltd shed 4.62%. The Nifty Infrastructure index has increased 22.00% over last one year compared to the 12.39% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has slid 2.20% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.24% to close at 24865.7 while the SENSEX has slid 1.29% to close at 80238.85 today.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions slips on debut

Shree Ram Twistex slides on debut

Benchmarks end sharply lower amid West Asia conflicts; broader mrkt underperfroms

Index of industrial production gains 4.8% on year in Jan-26

British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

