Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 61.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 7.80 crore

Net profit of Emerald Finance rose 61.29% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.805.7277.3170.985.343.315.343.314.002.48

