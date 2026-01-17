Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 61.29% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 7.80 croreNet profit of Emerald Finance rose 61.29% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.805.72 36 OPM %77.3170.98 -PBDT5.343.31 61 PBT5.343.31 61 NP4.002.48 61
