JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 8.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.20% to Rs 1349.66 crore

Net profit of JSW Infrastructure rose 8.90% to Rs 359.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 329.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.20% to Rs 1349.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1181.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1349.661181.8347.6949.59610.39413.55446.41275.91359.10329.76

