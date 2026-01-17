JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 8.90% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.20% to Rs 1349.66 croreNet profit of JSW Infrastructure rose 8.90% to Rs 359.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 329.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.20% to Rs 1349.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1181.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1349.661181.83 14 OPM %47.6949.59 -PBDT610.39413.55 48 PBT446.41275.91 62 NP359.10329.76 9
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST