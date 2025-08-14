Emergent Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 91.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 90.94% to Rs 53.35 croreNet profit of Emergent Industrial Solutions declined 91.54% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 90.94% to Rs 53.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 589.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales53.35589.16 -91 OPM %-0.301.87 -PBDT0.647.07 -91 PBT0.597.06 -92 NP0.445.20 -92
