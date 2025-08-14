Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 149.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 97.11% to Rs 53.89 croreNet profit of Thomas Scott India rose 149.64% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 97.11% to Rs 53.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales53.8927.34 97 OPM %11.3410.64 -PBDT5.772.66 117 PBT5.212.13 145 NP3.471.39 150
