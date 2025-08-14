Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 20.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.13% to Rs 11656.73 croreNet profit of Ashok Leyland rose 20.02% to Rs 611.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 509.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 11656.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10681.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11656.7310681.40 9 OPM %18.6417.49 -PBDT1164.64995.70 17 PBT891.41760.58 17 NP611.07509.15 20
