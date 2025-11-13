Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit rises 37.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.76% to Rs 82.97 croreNet profit of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems rose 37.12% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.76% to Rs 82.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales82.9753.96 54 OPM %20.0621.03 -PBDT21.9316.50 33 PBT14.7510.53 40 NP10.757.84 37
