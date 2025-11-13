Regaal Resources standalone net profit rises 27.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.47% to Rs 320.02 croreNet profit of Regaal Resources rose 27.75% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 56.47% to Rs 320.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 204.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales320.02204.52 56 OPM %10.9515.20 -PBDT26.2920.70 27 PBT22.3117.45 28 NP16.7113.08 28
