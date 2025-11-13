Mihika Industries standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 94.48% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Mihika Industries declined 90.91% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 94.48% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.356.34 -94 OPM %-25.715.21 -PBDT0.060.59 -90 PBT0.060.59 -90 NP0.040.44 -91
