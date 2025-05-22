Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 19.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.02% to Rs 70.38 croreNet profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 19.60% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.02% to Rs 70.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 75.18% to Rs 56.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 333.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 282.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales70.3890.25 -22 333.35282.36 18 OPM %0.1614.27 -16.289.37 - PBDT4.2419.66 -78 72.3752.22 39 PBT0.9516.60 -94 60.7342.42 43 NP8.4910.56 -20 56.8332.44 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content