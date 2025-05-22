Disa India consolidated net profit declines 3.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.41% to Rs 108.33 croreNet profit of Disa India declined 3.34% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 108.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.58% to Rs 50.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 390.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 328.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales108.3396.37 12 390.34328.55 19 OPM %17.0016.15 -15.3615.25 - PBDT23.1819.03 22 78.9464.99 21 PBT22.0017.84 23 74.1460.25 23 NP12.7213.16 -3 50.4242.88 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content