Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.080.07-350.00-400.000.180.180.160.160.090.05