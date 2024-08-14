Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 OPM %-350.00-400.00 -PBDT0.180.18 0 PBT0.160.16 0 NP0.090.05 80
