Salguti Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.97% to Rs 17.93 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Salguti Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.97% to Rs 17.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.9324.227.085.450.520.510.01-0.030.140.07