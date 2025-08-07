Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition rose 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %-311.11-350.00 -PBDT0.250.18 39 PBT0.230.16 44 NP0.170.09 89
