Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.49% to Rs 5.48 croreNet Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 57.49% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.4812.89 -57 OPM %-37.96-16.99 -PBDT-3.72-3.48 -7 PBT-5.32-5.17 -3 NP-5.32-5.17 -3
