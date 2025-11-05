Apollo Micro Systems standalone net profit rises 108.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.17% to Rs 225.26 croreNet profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 108.25% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.17% to Rs 225.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales225.26160.71 40 OPM %26.2920.42 -PBDT52.2626.40 98 PBT47.5222.66 110 NP33.0515.87 108
