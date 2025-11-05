Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit declines 67.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.63% to Rs 6.13 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets declined 67.42% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.63% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.133.99 54 OPM %-242.58-75.44 -PBDT6.5618.40 -64 PBT5.8717.60 -67 NP4.1912.86 -67
