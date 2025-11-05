Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.27% to Rs 426.85 croreNet profit of Refex Industries rose 20.54% to Rs 37.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.27% to Rs 426.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 427.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales426.85427.99 0 OPM %16.5110.02 -PBDT69.0746.73 48 PBT63.9144.38 44 NP37.4431.06 21
