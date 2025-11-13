Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales rise 4021.88% to Rs 39.57 crore

Net Loss of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reported to Rs 19.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 53.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4021.88% to Rs 39.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39.570.96 4022 OPM %-19.43-3550.00 -PBDT-4.78-38.35 88 PBT-19.86-53.39 63 NP-19.86-53.39 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Empower India consolidated net profit rises 32.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Empower India consolidated net profit rises 32.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Bal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 31.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Bal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 31.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sandesh consolidated net profit declines 89.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sandesh consolidated net profit declines 89.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Zim Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Zim Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon