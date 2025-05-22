Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Energy shares fall

Energy shares fall

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Energy index falling 181.73 points or 1.55% at 11543.04 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 3.19%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.67%),Coal India Ltd (down 2.53%),Oil India Ltd (down 2.51%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.34%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 2.32%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.19%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 2.15%), and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 2.1%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 5.39%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 0.81%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.58%) moved up.

 

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 7.35 or 0.01% at 51207.54.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 56.96 points or 0.37% at 15501.53.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 900 pts, Nifty tests 24,500; Auto, IT, FMCG shares take a hit

Haryana court extends alleged spy Jyoti Malhotra's police remand by 4 days

Symbiosis SET results 2025 released today at set-test.org, check details

China updates free trade deal with Asean as US tariff war escalates

NSE IPO: Sebi chairman says all outstanding issues will be resolved soon

The Nifty 50 index was down 272.5 points or 1.1% at 24540.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 924.94 points or 1.13% at 80671.69.

On BSE,1581 shares were trading in green, 2250 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Marker sell-off intensifies; oil & gas shares decline

Board of Bajel Projects appoints director

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 37.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

