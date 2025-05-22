Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Symbiosis SET results 2025 released today at set-test.org, check details

Symbiosis SET results 2025 released today at set-test.org, check details

The Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2025 results have been announced today, May 22. Candidates who appeared for tests can check and download their results through the official website

student, studying, education, college, kota

Symbiosis SET results 2025 out today (Photo: Pexels)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Symbiosis SET results 2025: The Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2025 results have been announced today, May 22. Candidates who appeared for SET Test 01 and Test 02 can check and download their results through the official website, set-test.org, using their login credentials.

How to check the Symbiosis SET results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SET results 2025:
  • Visit the official website set-test.org
  • On the home page, check for the "Download SET Scorecard" link.
  • Enter your login credentials – SET ID and Password (created during registration).
  • SET 2025 results appear on the screen
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.
 

Key details about Symbiosis SET 2025 results

The institute will release the SET results for Test 01 and Test 02 on the same day.

Also Read

bear market down

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 900 pts, Nifty tests 24,500; Auto, IT, FMCG shares take a hit

China Flag, China

China updates free trade deal with Asean as US tariff war escalates

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India

NSE IPO: Sebi chairman says all outstanding issues will be resolved soon

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: More than 100 Amrit Bharat stations ready today,says PM Modi

Donald Trump, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin

Crypto industry once saw Trump as ally, now fears his profit-first approach

 
  • Candidates who faced the postponed exam issue for the exam originally scheduled to take place on May 11, 2025, will receive a new exam date soon.
  • The SET scorecard includes sectional and overall scores which are required to get admission to Symbiosis undergraduate programs.

What next for SET results 2025?

Candidates who clear the SET exams will have to appear for the next admission rounds, which include:
  • Personal Interaction (PI)
  • Written Ability Test (WAT)
  • Counseling and Seat Allocation
All the candidates are advised to contact the Symbiosis Test Secretariat through the official helpline or email support for any queries regarding the SET 2025 results.

More From This Section

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

CBSE compartment exams 2025 schedule out: Check dates, process and more

education, students, studying, exams

Kerala Plus Two results 2025 to be out today at keralaresults.nic.in

Exam results

Rajasthan RBSE board 12th results 2025 to be announced today at 5 pm

university, college, education, education loan

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 11th admissions begin at mahafyjcadmissions.in

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia's free coaching for UPSC 2026: Know dates, eligibility

Topics : Symbiosis exam results Results Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon