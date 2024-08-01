Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 3.09%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.57%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 0.81% over last one month compared to 0.18% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.16% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 3.09% today to trade at Rs 689.15. The BSE Metal index is up 1.57% to quote at 33285.73. The index is up 0.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd increased 2.18% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 1.83% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 52.68 % over last one year compared to the 24.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.