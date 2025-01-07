Business Standard

Demining excercise underway in Chhattisgarh after 9 killed in IED blast

The demining exercise focuses on removing the unexploded land mines that may pose a threat to civilians as well

The forces have deployed personnel in heavy numbers at the location of the incident | (PTI Photo)

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

After eight jawans were killed in an Improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Maoists, the security personnel are undertaking demining exercise to prevent such incidents from happening in the incident.

The demining exercise focuses on removing the unexploded land mines that may pose a threat to civilians as well.

The forces have deployed personnel in heavy numbers at the location of the incident. The blast was so powerful that it created a huge hole and cracks in the concrete road. Similarly, the remains of the vehicle were scattered for several meters.

Eight jawans from the District Reserve Guards (DRG) and one civilian driver were killed in an IED blast triggered by the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, an official said.

 

According to Bastar Inspector General (IG) Sundarraj P, the jawans were returning from a joint operation of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur police when the blast occurred.

Meanwhile, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives of District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur IED blast earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the Central government's commitment to assuring that the sacrifices of these soldiers will not go in vain and Naxalism will be eradicated from Indian soil by March 2026.

Shah took to X to extend his condolences to the bereaved families after the news circulated about the tragic incident in which eight personnel of the DRG and their civilian driver lost their lives when Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting their vehicle on the Kutru-Bedre road in Bijapur district.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of losing DRG personnel in the IED blast in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh). I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave soldiers. It is impossible to express this grief in words, but I assure you that the sacrifices of our soldiers will not go in vain. We will eradicate Naxalism from Indian soil by March 2026," Shah said.

The attack occurred as the DRG team was returning from an anti-Naxal operation. The powerful explosion completely destroyed the vehicle, leading to the immediate deaths of all nine occupants. This marks one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in the region in recent times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

