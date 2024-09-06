Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 98.89 points or 3.03% at 3166.83 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 11.53%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 4.33%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.53%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.94%),ITI Ltd (down 2.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.97%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.79%), HFCL Ltd (down 1.78%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.75%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.64%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.17%), turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 353.98 or 0.63% at 56167.63.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 132.58 points or 0.79% at 16654.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 265.15 points or 1.05% at 24879.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 952.12 points or 1.16% at 81249.04.

On BSE,1380 shares were trading in green, 2493 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News