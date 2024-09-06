Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 626.5 points or 1.93% at 31789.23 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil India Ltd (down 4.21%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.96%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.79%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.29%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.99%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.88%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.76%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.31%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.64%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 353.98 or 0.63% at 56167.63.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 132.58 points or 0.79% at 16654.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 265.15 points or 1.05% at 24879.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 952.12 points or 1.16% at 81249.04.

On BSE,1380 shares were trading in green, 2493 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

