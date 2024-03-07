Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Energy stocks slide

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 90.4 points or 0.72% at 12386.9 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Sanmit Infra Ltd (down 2.51%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.58%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.44%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.35%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.04%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.87%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.82%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.58%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.48%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Deep Industries Ltd (up 1.63%), Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 1.4%), and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 1.3%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 66.24 or 0.09% at 74152.23.
The Nifty 50 index was up 35.5 points or 0.16% at 22509.55.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 389.34 points or 0.88% at 44732.91.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 92.53 points or 0.69% at 13525.38.
On BSE,2226 shares were trading in green, 1556 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Energy stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas shares rise

Indices off days low; broader mkt underperforms

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Persistent Systems launches AI-powered SASVA platform

Benchmarks trade higher; European Mkt open lower

Macrotech Developers allots 2.98 cr equity shares under QIP issue

NSE SME M.V.K. Agro Food Product tumbles on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon