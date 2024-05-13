Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 169.04 points or 1.42% at 11741.61 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 9.32%), Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 4.72%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 3.44%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.6%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Deep Industries Ltd (down 2.15%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.01%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 1.88%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.85%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.79%).

On the other hand, Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 4.95%), IRM Energy Ltd (up 0.7%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.25%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 379.72 or 0.52% at 72284.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 93.55 points or 0.42% at 21961.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 303.7 points or 0.67% at 45093.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 59.67 points or 0.43% at 13803.53.

On BSE,1379 shares were trading in green, 2483 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

