Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Engineers India secures work order of Rs 106 cr from Indian Oil

Engineers India secures work order of Rs 106 cr from Indian Oil

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Engineers India announced that Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has awarded Phase-I of Project Management/Managing Project Management Consultancy (MPMC) Services for the overall Project and Project Management Consultancy (PMC-2) Services for PP, IPA, EDC/VCM Units and Offsites and Utilities (O&U) under the Paradip Petrochemical Complex (PDPC) Project at Paradip, Odisha to Engineers India (EIL). The total estimated contract value is approx. Rs. 106 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jupiter Wagons bags orders worth Rs 600 crore from Ambuja Cement, ACC

Jupiter Wagons bags orders worth Rs 600 crore from Ambuja Cement, ACC

Oberoi Realty Ltd Falls 3.55%

Oberoi Realty Ltd Falls 3.55%

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Surges 5.19%

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Surges 5.19%

Engineers India secures order worth Rs 106 crore from Indian Oil Corp

Engineers India secures order worth Rs 106 crore from Indian Oil Corp

Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit declines 68.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit declines 68.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon