Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 3395.35 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 21.10% to Rs 566.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 468.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 3395.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3275.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3395.353275.1123.9121.56854.05717.55769.63644.12566.92468.16