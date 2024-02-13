Entertainment Network (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.89 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 152.25 croreNet profit of Entertainment Network (India) reported to Rs 23.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 152.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 133.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales152.25133.53 14 OPM %30.099.17 -PBDT47.8616.34 193 PBT27.97-6.48 LP NP23.89-8.42 LP
