HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 75.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales rise 11.70% to Rs 239.30 crore
Net profit of HLE Glascoat declined 75.57% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 239.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 214.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales239.30214.23 12 OPM %10.3112.05 -PBDT19.0122.96 -17 PBT11.6817.35 -33 NP3.0012.28 -76
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

