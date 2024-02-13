HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 75.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 11.70% to Rs 239.30 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of HLE Glascoat declined 75.57% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 239.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 214.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.239.30214.2310.3112.0519.0122.9611.6817.353.0012.28