Namdev Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 151.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.01% to Rs 89.23 croreNet profit of Namdev Finvest Pvt rose 151.90% to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.01% to Rs 89.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 95.10% to Rs 40.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.64% to Rs 330.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales89.2366.09 35 330.40206.97 60 OPM %75.3256.79 -67.4866.82 - PBDT22.374.52 395 62.6431.17 101 PBT20.585.06 307 57.9528.14 106 NP10.634.22 152 40.5820.80 95
