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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra Engineers secures BESS projects worth Rs 405 cr from NTPC

Enviro Infra Engineers secures BESS projects worth Rs 405 cr from NTPC

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Enviro Infra Engineers has received letter of awards in renewable segment from NTPC for implementation of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at thermal power station at Tanda, Uttar Pradesh and Bongaigaon, Assam including Comprehensive Annual Maintenance after successful performance testing. The aggregate value of the orders is worth Rs 405.71 crore.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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