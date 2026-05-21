EPACK Durable tumbles 10% after sharp Q4 profit crash

EPACK Durable shares plunged 9.82% to Rs 233.30 after the company reported a steep fall in profitability for the quarter ended March 2026.

The companys consolidated net profit collapsed 99.94% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 0.02 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 37.72 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations declined 8.11% YoY to Rs 591.05 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 98.01% to Rs 1 crore from Rs 50.29 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA fell 64.2% YoY to Rs 25.8 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 4.37% from 11.21% in the year-ago period.

The company said the Room Air Conditioner (RAC) segment witnessed a 24.7% year-on-year decline during the quarter. The Small Domestic Appliances (SDA) and Large Domestic Appliances (LDA) segments grew 32.1% YoY, driven by healthy order inflows across both existing and newly launched products. The components segment reported 50.1% YoY growth, supported by a strong order pipeline for heat exchangers, plastic moulding components, PCBs, and copper parts. On new customer acquisition, the company said it added five new customers during the quarter, for whom supplies have already commenced.

Ajay DD Singhania, Managing Director and CEO, said, 'During the current quarter, our performance was impacted by a temporary slowdown in the RAC segment, which witnessed a decline on account of lower industry demand and delayed seasonal offtake.' However, we continue to witness encouraging momentum across our diversification business, with strong growth in SDA and component segments.

The SDA business delivered healthy growth driven by robust order inflows across both existing and newly launched products. Demand for air fryers has been particularly encouraging and continues to gain strong traction with customers. Our component segment also reported strong growth supported by a healthy order pipeline for heat exchangers, PCBs, copper parts, and plastic moulding components, while the LDA segment maintained growth through continued customer additions and deeper market penetration.

During the current quarter, we added 5 new customers and commenced supplies to them, further strengthening our customer base and enhancing revenue diversification. Margins during the current quarter remained under pressure due to lower operating leverage in the RAC business and initial scale-up costs in new categories; however, we remain focused on improving operational efficiencies, optimising product mix, and scaling our high-growth segments.

Supported by our expanding product portfolio, strengthening order pipeline, new customer acquisitions, and ongoing capacity expansion initiatives, including the upcoming Sri City Hisense plant, we remain confident about the long-term growth opportunities across our businesses.

Despite the weak quarterly performance, the stock had surged 7.36% in the previous session after the company received entitlement certificates from the Government of Rajasthan under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2024) for its Bhiwadi manufacturing facility. The company has been classified as a Large Category manufacturing unit under the ESDM thrust sector and will receive turnover-linked incentives for 10 years, 100% electricity duty exemption for seven years and reimbursement of eligible skilling and training expenses. EPACK said the incentives are expected to improve manufacturing competitiveness, boost operational efficiency and support future expansion plans.

EPACK Durable is one of Indias leading original design manufacturers (ODM) for living appliances, producing room air conditioners, small and large domestic appliances, and components across facilities in Dehradun, Bhiwadi, and Sri City.

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