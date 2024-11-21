Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPFO adds 18.81 lakh net members in September

EPFO adds 18.81 lakh net members in September

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has reported an increase in its membership base during September 2024. A net addition of 18.81 lakh members was recorded, marking a 9.33% year-on-year growth. This can be attributed to several factors, including growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's effective outreach initiatives.

A closer look at the data reveals that EPFO enrolled 9.47 lakh new members in September 2024, signifying a 6.22% increase compared to the previous year. The 18-25 age group accounted for 59.95% of the total new members. Approximately 14.10 lakh members exited and subsequently rejoined EPFO. This figure depicts year-over-year growth of 18.19% compared to September 2023.

 

The number of women joining EPFO increased by 9.11% year-on-year. State-wise, Maharashtra led the way in terms of net member addition, followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Haryana. Industry-wise, expert services, trading, and engineering sectors witnessed significant growth in membership.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam govt renames Karimganj district to Sribhumi; CM Sarma justifies move

telecom

Jio, Airtel, Vi lose over 10 mn mobile subscribers in Sep; BSNL adds users

Ludo game

How Skill-Based Ludo is Enhancing Leisure and Well-Being for Seniors

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

LIVE news: ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israel's defense minister & Hamas official

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas officials

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon