EPFO adds 18.92 lakh members in April 2024

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
EPFO has said it added 18.92 lakh members on a net basis in April 2024, highest ever since the first payroll data was published in April 2018. Around 8.87 lakh members enrolled for the first time with the EPFO in April. It noted that an increase of 31.29 percent has been registered in net member addition during the current month as compared to the previous month of March 2024. The year-on-year trends reveal a surge of 10 percent in net member additions compared to April 2023.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

