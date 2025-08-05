EPL consolidated net profit rises 55.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.98% to Rs 1107.90 croreNet profit of EPL rose 55.76% to Rs 100.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.98% to Rs 1107.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1007.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1107.901007.40 10 OPM %20.4718.43 -PBDT206.90163.20 27 PBT117.3079.60 47 NP100.0064.20 56
