Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 7.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.07% to Rs 77.82 croreNet profit of Patel Integrated Logistics rose 7.19% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.07% to Rs 77.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales77.8281.98 -5 OPM %2.492.60 -PBDT2.282.24 2 PBT1.641.53 7 NP1.641.53 7
