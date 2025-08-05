Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit declines 23.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 2263.00 croreNet profit of Bharti Hexacom declined 23.40% to Rs 391.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 511.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 2263.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1910.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2263.001910.60 18 OPM %51.2945.84 -PBDT1054.10754.20 40 PBT526.80258.50 104 NP391.60511.20 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content