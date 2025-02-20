Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.15%

Nifty PSE index ended up 2.15% at 8643.2 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NHPC Ltd rose 6.94%, REC Ltd jumped 3.49% and NMDC Ltd gained 3.34%. The Nifty PSE index has decreased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 3.89% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.96% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.09% to close at 22913.15 while the SENSEX has slid 0.27% to close at 75735.96 today.
