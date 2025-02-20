Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.15%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.15%

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended up 2.15% at 8643.2 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NHPC Ltd rose 6.94%, REC Ltd jumped 3.49% and NMDC Ltd gained 3.34%. The Nifty PSE index has decreased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 3.89% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.96% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.09% to close at 22913.15 while the SENSEX has slid 0.27% to close at 75735.96 today.

Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Elan Imperial Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vedanta allots NCDs aggregating Rs 2,600 cr

Benchmarks decline for 3rd day; VIX tumbles 4.78%; financial services shares drop

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

